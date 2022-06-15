This is the passion I want to see in every game – Otto Addo on Chile win

However, Addo’s side recovered to beat Chile on penalties in their next game following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Despite playing with nine men for large spells, Ghana still managed to hold their own against their South American opponents.

This was after Alidu Seidu and Mubarak Wakaso were both red-carded in the second half as the game extended into penalty shootouts.

However, goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen produced a stunning performance in the shootout to help Ghana triumph 3-1 on penalties.

The KAS Eupen goalkeeper saved two penalties as Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored theirs to secure a 3-1 shootout victory for Ghana.

The result saw Ghana finish third in the Kirin Cup, which was ultimately won by Tunisia, who defeated hosts Japan in the final.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Addo expressed his delight at the passion shown by his players and said he wants to see such a show of character in every game.

“We didn’t get under pressure too much and in the second third, we did well to overplay but maybe just in the last thirds where we could have been more effective,” Addo said, as quoted by Footballghana.

“Chile had a good goalkeeper but overall I was happy about how we played. We showed passion and this is the passion we want to see in every game.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana was rewarded with an amount of $50,000 for finishing third in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.