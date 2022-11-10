RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Black Stars coach Otto Addo will announce his final squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday
Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

A statement on the FA’s Twitter page said the 26-man squad for the tournament will be announced at 11:00 am at the Multichoice office in Accra.

Recommended articles

There have been a lot of speculations since Addo named a 55-man provisional squad last week ahead of his final selection.

Reports from local journalists have mooted some of the players who will be dropped, with Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp believed to be among those axed.

However, the official 26-man squad for the World Cup will be announced on Monday by Addo himself.

The Black Stars will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Ghana will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on South Korea and will close the group with a clash against Uruguay.

Otto Addo
Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Kotoka International Airport has been decorated with mannequins of the Black Stars players as the World Cup draws near.

With just 10 days to the start of the tournament, persons arriving in Ghana are greeted by colourful mannequins of the players at the airport.

On one side is a figure of Ghana captain Andre Ayew with a ball to his feet, while defender Salisu Mohammed stands opposite in a similar posture.

Another mannequin of goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott standing beside a giant World Cup trophy can be seen at the departure hall, with Baba Rahman’s also close by.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Otto Addo to announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

    GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

  • Qatar 2022: Black Stars take centre stage at Kotoka Airport ahead of World Cup

    Photos: Black Stars take centre stage as Kotoka Airport preps for World Cup

  • I’ve done enough based on stats and performance – Joseph Paintsil

    I’ve done enough based on stats and performance – Joseph Paintsil

Trending

“Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone, - Jeffrey Schlupp’s rep lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

‘Corruption. Don’t ever call my phone,’ - Calvin of Jeffrey Schlupp’s agency lashes out at GFA ahead of Black Stars squad announcement

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Black Stars Squad: No Gyan in Ghana’s team for the FIFA World Cup

Joseph Paintsil should’ve played Japan, Chile friendlies – Otto Addo

Black Stars Squad: Joseph Paintsil misses out on Ghana’s final Qatar 2022 team

Baba Iddrisu: Ghana midfielder suffers injury just 10 days to World Cup

Blow for Ghana as Baba Iddrisu suffers injury just 10 days to World Cup