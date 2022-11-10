GFA says Otto Addo will announce Ghana’s 26-man World Cup squad on Monday

There have been a lot of speculations since Addo named a 55-man provisional squad last week ahead of his final selection.

Reports from local journalists have mooted some of the players who will be dropped, with Joseph Paintsil and Jeffrey Schlupp believed to be among those axed.

However, the official 26-man squad for the World Cup will be announced on Monday by Addo himself.

The Black Stars will face a difficult test in Qatar, having been paired alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Ghana will open the tournament against Cristiano Ronaldo and co. before taking on South Korea and will close the group with a clash against Uruguay.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Kotoka International Airport has been decorated with mannequins of the Black Stars players as the World Cup draws near.

With just 10 days to the start of the tournament, persons arriving in Ghana are greeted by colourful mannequins of the players at the airport.

On one side is a figure of Ghana captain Andre Ayew with a ball to his feet, while defender Salisu Mohammed stands opposite in a similar posture.