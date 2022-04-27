Spain-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana

The Williams brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to the European nation over two decades ago.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, the duo have finally agreed and accepted to play for the country of their parents.

The report suggests the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has also begun the processes to facilitate their nationality switch.

Should this happen, Inaki and Nico will be available to feature at the 2022 World Cup later this year in Qatar.

The Black Stars have been paired in a tough Group H, where they’ll be facing Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Meanwhile, in an interview in 2021, Inaki turned down the opportunity to play for Ghana, insisting he didn’t want to unfairly take the place of any Ghanaian footballer in the national team.

“My parents are from Accra and I really enjoy going there. But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more,” he told the Guardian.

“I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.”

The 27-year-old also stated that he only has eyes for Spain, explaining that he feels more Spanish than Ghanaian despite having Ghanaian parents.

“I’m grateful to where I grew and became who I am. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao.