Revealed: Sports Ministry spent $1.5 million on Black Stars' AFCON 2023 qualifiers

A story by Joy Sports cites the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator as saying Ghana's home and away matches against Angola alone cost a total of GHc7,452,437.71.

The home and away matches against Madagascar, the lawmaker said, also cost an amount of GHc8,395,434.13

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry is also said to have spent up to GHS3,414,894.51 on the two qualifying matches against the Central African Republic.

The Black Stars booked their place at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after topping a group that contained Angola, Central African Republic (CAR) and Madagascar.

However, Chris Hughton and his boys did very little in the tournament proper, having exited at the group stages on Monday, January 22.

Ghana failed to win a single game at the 2023 AFCON, suffering a disappointing defeat to Cape Verde before drawing against Egypt and Cape Verde.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently without a coach following the sacking of Hughton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has also decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.