Tariq Lamptey excuses himself from England U21 squad as he nears Ghana switch

The 21-year-old was handed a call-up to England’s U21 side ahead of their Euro qualifiers against the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia in June.

However, Young Lions coach Lee Carsley confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday that the right-back has asked to be left out of the squad after being approached by Ghana.

“There’s an issue over his dual nationality. He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute,” Carsley said, as quoted by the Sun.

“He’s asked to be left out of the squad for a bit of head space. He’s not switched, it’s not cemented or anything like that.

“But he’s had an approach (from Ghana), we have to respect that. We’ve made it clear how important we see him to us. I know the seniors have as well. It’s not something that we’ve given up on. Tariq is fully aware of how important we see him.”

Lamptey was born in London but has Ghanaian roots and is eligible to play for Ghana, having never been capped by England at senior level.

He remains one of the highly-rated full-backs in the Premier League and made 30 appearances in the English topflight during the just-ended 2021/2022 season.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA is also on the radar of Chelsea star Cullum Hudson-Odoi, who was born in England but has Ghanaian parents.

The winger recently acquired a Ghanaian passport, sparking wild reports that he was nearing a nationality switch.