‘I was playing colts in Ashaiman’ - Thomas Partey recounts Suarez’s handball incident

Partey, who spoke about the game that took place 12 years ago disclosed that he was a colts football player at the time ahead of the match at the Al Janoub Stadium

Speaking at the press conference for the 2022 FIFA World Cup game, the Arsenal midfielder said:

“I was very young. I was playing colts in Ashaiman. It was a game of football, everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty. We were unlucky the ball did not go in but I think we are going into this game well-prepared.

“We know what we have to do. We have to work hard and stay with the plan of our coach,” Partey said.

Ghana lost their opening game of the tournament to Portugal in a 3-2 defeat. The Black Stars then went on to beat South Korea by the same scoring with Mohammed Kudus getting the winner after South Korea cancelled a two-goal first half lead by Ghana in the second half.

Uruguay who has not scored in Qatar 2022 lost their last game against Portugal by two goals to nil. In their opener for the tournament, Luis Suarez and his team played a goalless draw against South Korea.

The Black Stars go into Friday’s game with 3 points needing a win to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the competition. Otto Addo’s team could, however, get a spot in the Round of 16 with a draw against Uruguay based on the results in the game between Portugal and South Korea.