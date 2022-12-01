RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

‘I was playing colts in Ashaiman’ - Thomas Partey recounts Suarez’s handball incident

Kwame Boakye

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has said that Ghana will go into the final group game against Uruguay well-prepared as the team close in on what is dubbed by many as a revenge mission by Coach Otto Addo’s men.

‘I was playing colts in Ashaiman’ - Thomas Partey recounts Suarez’s handball incident
‘I was playing colts in Ashaiman’ - Thomas Partey recounts Suarez’s handball incident

Ghana played Uruguay in the quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in South Africa where Luis Suarez’s team eliminated the Black Stars as the last African team, denying them a semi-final slot.

Recommended articles

Action photo of the hand of Luis Suarez of Uruguay, during game of the 2010 World Cup held at the Soccer city Stadium of Johannesburg on July 2, 2010.
Action photo of the hand of Luis Suarez of Uruguay, during game of the 2010 World Cup held at the Soccer city Stadium of Johannesburg on July 2, 2010. AFP

Partey, who spoke about the game that took place 12 years ago disclosed that he was a colts football player at the time ahead of the match at the Al Janoub Stadium

Speaking at the press conference for the 2022 FIFA World Cup game, the Arsenal midfielder said:

“I was very young. I was playing colts in Ashaiman. It was a game of football, everything can happen. We had the chance to score the penalty. We were unlucky the ball did not go in but I think we are going into this game well-prepared.

Portugal 3-2 Ghana | Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey
Portugal 3-2 Ghana | Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey Pulse Ghana

“We know what we have to do. We have to work hard and stay with the plan of our coach,” Partey said.

Ghana lost their opening game of the tournament to Portugal in a 3-2 defeat. The Black Stars then went on to beat South Korea by the same scoring with Mohammed Kudus getting the winner after South Korea cancelled a two-goal first half lead by Ghana in the second half.

Uruguay who has not scored in Qatar 2022 lost their last game against Portugal by two goals to nil. In their opener for the tournament, Luis Suarez and his team played a goalless draw against South Korea.

Thomas Partey and his parents in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Thomas Partey and his parents in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars go into Friday’s game with 3 points needing a win to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the competition. Otto Addo’s team could, however, get a spot in the Round of 16 with a draw against Uruguay based on the results in the game between Portugal and South Korea.

Uruguay will need a win against the Black Stars to have any chance of qualification.

Kwame Boakye Kwame Boakye Tech. Innovation. And everything creative!

More from category

  • Hand of Suarez: Ghana and Gyan's biggest doom in international football

    Hand of Suarez: Ghana and Gyan's biggest doom in FIFA World Cup tournament

  • ‘I was playing colts in Ashaiman’ - Thomas Partey recounts Suarez’s handball incident

    ‘I was playing colts in Ashaiman’ - Thomas Partey recounts Suarez’s handball incident

  • Ghana fans

    Ghanaian fans arrested in Qatar for selling World Cup match tickets

Trending

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari goals not enough to save Ghana’s blushes against Portugal

Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari goals not enough to save Ghana’s blushes against Portugal

Ghana walks from Portugal defeat with some positives and a lesson in bravery

Ghana walks from Portugal defeat with some positives and a lesson in bravery

‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview

‘Fake news’ - Mohammed Kudus denies quotes on Neymar in The Guardian interview

Dream-Believe-Achieve: The story of Kofi Kyereh

Dream-Believe-Achieve: The story of Kofi Kyereh