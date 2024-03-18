Why Inaki Williams was excluded from Black Stars squad for Nigeria, Uganda friendlies

However, the GFA has disclosed that the striker pulled out of the squad due to an injury setback as he aims to fully recover.

“Inaki Williams: Pulled out the games to have some rest and fully recover from recent injury setbacks,” the GFA said in a statement.

Williams has been one of Ghana’s best players in Europe this season, having rediscovered his form after the Black Stars’ disappointing showing at the 2023 AFCON in the Ivory Coast.

The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in all competitions this season for Athletic Bilbao, whom he has helped to reach the final of the Copa del Rey.

Williams is, however, not the only high-profile player missing from Ghana’s squad to face Nigeria and Uganda, with Thomas Partey and Joseph Paintsil also excluded.

According to the GFA, Paintsil was left out due to still sorting out his immigration documentation issues, having recently completed a move to MLS side LA Galaxy.

For Partey, the GFA explained that the Arsenal midfielder asked to be left out of the squad as he continues to build his fitness after only recently returning from injury.

“Joseph Painstil: As a result of his move to the United States, there are some further immigration documentation procedures he must embark upon which is why he is unable to travel outside the United States until the process is completed.

“Thomas Partey: Asked to be excused from the game to gain full fitness following recent injuries,” the GFA added.