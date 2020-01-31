After four and a half years, Alfred Duncan leaves Sassuolo. The future of the former Inter spring is for Fiorentina.

“Alfred Duncan is a Fiorentina player!,” Fiorentina announced on its official Twitter handle.

Duncan leaves the neroverdi after 130 appearances. He had arrived after the loans to Sampdoria and Livorno and was one of the great protagonists in the growth of Sassuolo in the Serie A.

Football Italia had earlier reported that Fiorentina has paid a fee of 15 million Euro to Sassuolo for the signature of Alfred Duncan.

