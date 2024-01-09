Gabon and Red Star Belgrade's Guelor Kanga faces investigation over age manipulation

Kanga claims he was born in 1990, however, his mother is said to have died in 1985. According to FECOFA, Kanga was born on October 5 in the Congolese capital Kinshasa under the name Kiaku Kiaku Kiangana.

However, Kanga's passport says otherwise: born on September 1, 1990 in Oyem. In its complaint to CAF, FECOFA also said that it was simply not possible for Kanga to have been born five years after his mother's death – unless she had "resurrected and then gave birth to him."

The Congolese association is convinced that Kanga shed his original identity after arriving at the Gabonese second division club GBI.

If the "32-year-old" is found guilty, the Gabonese Football Federation could be charged with forgery concerning the administrative documents submitted by his player and failing to comply with FIFA procedures in connection with his change of sporting nationality when he moved from Congo to Gabon.

This was reported by Zambian Observer. The 1.67-meter tall central midfielder played for two clubs in Gabon and moved to Russian side FK Rostov in 2013.

He then joined Red Star Belgrade in 2016. He left the club again in 2018 and moved to Czech record champions Sparta Prague.

Kanga returned to Red Star Belgrade in 2020. He played in three Champions League games for Belgrade this season – including against Manchester City.

