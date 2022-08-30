‘You cried like a baby after losing UCL final’ – Gyan teases Sammy Kuffour

The pair reunited at the launch of BetKing at the Multichoice head office in Accra and Gyan used the occasion to troll his senior colleague.

“He cried like a baby,” the former Sunderland striker teased Kuffour, before John Paintsil interjected by questioning if Gyan was old enough to have watched the game.

However, the veteran striker replied: “I was old enough. In 1999, I was playing colts football at U-17 level. I was in school.”

It will be recalled that Kuffour and Bayern came very close to winning the Champions League in 1999 after taking the lead against Manchester United in the final.

The German giants led the game till the 89th minute, but two late goals from Teddy Sherringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turned things around as the Red Devils won 2-1 to emerge champions.

The heartbreak of losing the final saw some Bayern players break down in tears, with the cameras particularly capturing an inconsolable Kuffour.

Pulse Ghana

The former Ghana defender and his side, however, made amends two years later when they won the Champions League in 2001.

Kuffour played for the Black Stars from 1993 to 2006, making 54 appearances and scoring three goals in the process.