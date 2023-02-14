Wakaso and Atsu have been very good friends for years, with the pair often engaging in friendly banter on social media.
‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso
Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso says he’s already missing Christian Atsu and cannot stop watching videos of the great moments he had with his international teammate.
Recommended articles
However, it’s been a week since the latter was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey.
Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.
Both are still yet to be found, with the football world uniting in praying for their safety and hoping for their rescue.
In a post on Facebook, Wakaso said he misses the former Everton winger, adding that he can’t wait to see him again.
“Can’t stop watching our good times miss you bro can’t wait to see you,” Wakaso wrote.
Meanwhile, Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of Atsu, believes her husband is still alive as the search for him continues.
Speaking to the BBC, she said her husband is yet to be found because the rescuers lack the needed equipment to aid in their search.
She said she was still hopeful that the footballer was alive, adding that she is keeping him in her prayers.
“His agent is in Turkey and he is trying to get to the place where it happened. They know where the building is and they are trying to rescue everybody.
“They know that there are people still under the rubble but the problem is that they don’t have the equipment necessary to get him out. We don’t know where he is. I still pray and believe he is alive,” Marie-Claire said.
More from category
-
Young Ghanaian defender Mohammed Umar gets signed to Ilves
-
Chris Hughton must end Ghana’s AFCON drought – Mohammed Polo
-
‘I can’t stop watching videos of our good times, I miss Atsu’ – Mubarak Wakaso