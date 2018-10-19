Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Asamoah Gyan says he is saddened by the turn of events in the life of Kwesi Nyantakyi whose illustrious football career seems to have come crashing down over the Anas expose’.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was at the centre of the undercover investigative piece by multiple award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas dubbed Number 12.

Nyantakyi and other football and match officials were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes in the expose’ which was premiered on 6 June this year.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

Nyantakyi, the immediate past GFA President who had risen to enviable positions in football administration namely namely CAF 1 Vice President, WAFU President and member of the FIFA Executive Council had to relinquish all those position following a 90 day ban slapped on him by the world football governing body.

Asamoah Gyan the skipper of the Black has sympathized with embattled for GFA president.

"I felt very bad when I heard the case about Kwesi Nyantakyi," he told UTV.

"When I started my football in 2003, Kwesi Nyantakyi has been there for me and many other players.

"He has risen from the scratch to become CAF 1st vice president and a FIFA Executive Council Member and has helped the development of football in the country despite his lapses.

"I was thinking about the difficulties he will go through.

"He has lost everything at CAF, FIFA and GFA in a week but at the end of the day, what has happened has happened.

"I will pay him a visit before I go back to Turkey," he concluded.

READ MORE: These countries have qualified for 2019 AFCON

The Wa All Stars bankroller became the first Ghana FA president to qualify Ghana to it first ever World Cup appearance in Germany.