I have no Facebook account – Otto Addo takes on fake social media pages

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on behalf of Otto Addo, the head coach of the senior national team the Black Stars, wants to notify the general public of a fake Facebook page which has been posting materials in his name,” the statement said.

“This fake page [picture below] is being administered by unscrupulous and malicious individual(s) with no affiliation to the coach or authority to disseminate information or act on his behalf.

“Presently, coach Otto Addo does not have any account on Facebook. The Facebook Community and Media are hereby informed that all posts emanating from this page or any other account is not from coach Addo.”

In February, the GFA announced a quartet of coaches to take charge of the national team following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s disastrous showing at AFCON 2021.

Addo was named as interim coach, Chris Hughton as technical advisor, while George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani were also appointed as members of the technical team.

Together, they masterminded the Black Stars’ qualification to the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.