I have no Facebook account – Otto Addo takes on fake social media pages

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo says he does not own a Facebook account and that any page bearing his name on the social media platform is fake.

In a statement released through the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Addo said his only official page can be found on Instagram.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on behalf of Otto Addo, the head coach of the senior national team the Black Stars, wants to notify the general public of a fake Facebook page which has been posting materials in his name,” the statement said.

“This fake page [picture below] is being administered by unscrupulous and malicious individual(s) with no affiliation to the coach or authority to disseminate information or act on his behalf.

“Presently, coach Otto Addo does not have any account on Facebook. The Facebook Community and Media are hereby informed that all posts emanating from this page or any other account is not from coach Addo.”

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo
Black Stars coach, Otto Addo Pulse Ghana

In February, the GFA announced a quartet of coaches to take charge of the national team following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana’s disastrous showing at AFCON 2021.

Addo was named as interim coach, Chris Hughton as technical advisor, while George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani were also appointed as members of the technical team.

Together, they masterminded the Black Stars’ qualification to the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng
Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng Pulse Ghana

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Addo and his technical team have since had their contracts extended until after the World Cup in Qatar.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

