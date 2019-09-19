Cristiano Ronaldo has won everything in football from the FIFA Player of the Year, Ballon d'Or to team laurels like UEFA Champions League, European Championship, etc, but he still has regrets on his troubled family life with an alcoholic father José Dinis Aveiro.

In an interview with British journalist, Piers Morgan, the Juventus star could not hold back his tears as he discussed the life of the man who never lived to witness his meteoric rise in football.

"I really don’t know my father 100 per cent. He was a drunk person. I never spoke with him, like a normal conversation. It was hard," Ronaldo revealed on ITV's Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s father José Dinis Aveiro fought in Angola against the African country’s quest to attain independence from her colonial master Portugal.

The war was eventually lost, leaving soldiers who saw atrocities with a stain mentally. After close to a year in Africa, Aveiro returned to Portugal - a country that was ravaging in tough economic times after spending so much resources on the war.