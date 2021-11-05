‘I've never taken bribe; I always want the fans to be entertained’ – Referee Somo

His style of refereeing, which combines entertainment and comic dancing, has endeared him to many fans in Bukom, where he resides.

Although he is not a professional referee, he has officiated several community matches and other exhibition games involving Division One teams.

Referee Somo said his aim is to entertain the fans whenever he steps on the pitch, adding that he doesn’t accept bribes to influence matches.

“I’m a fair referee and I don’t cheat anybody. I usually tell other referees and linesmen to whistle when they see anything and nobody can begrudge them. I tell them to be fair like me,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

“People often talk about Ghanaian referees taking bribe. Personally, if anyone bribes me, I will reject it. If you call me and I realise the conversation is about bribe, I’ll hang up because I want the crowd to be entertained. If Ghanaian referees can be fair, the Ghana league will progress.”

Referee Somo also surprisingly disclosed that he doubles as an officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), aside from refereeing.

“I’m a Ghana National Fire Service personnel,” he said when asked about what he does outside of football.