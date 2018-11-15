Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwesi Appiah explains reason for recalling experienced players for Ethiopia clash

Ghana have a full complement of their team in camp as they prepare for their clash against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Kwesi Appiah has explained why he has invited most of his experienced players for Ghana’s clash against Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars gaffer believes that he decided to give opportunities to new players in his quest to build aside that wouldn’t be depended on few players, but he has recalled the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew and other senior players since much needs to be done to help Ghana book a place in the 2019 AFCON to be staged in Cameroon.

"Initially, I didn't want the country to rely on only a few players," Appiah told Citizen TV. "I wanted a situation when we can enlarge what we have.

"By doing that you have to allow other players to play so I gave them the chance, but when the going is tough and when you want to finish it off, you come with your best."

While the Ayew brothers have returned to the place, Kwadwo Asamoah misses out after withdrawing with a knee injury sustained in Internazionale's 4-1 defeat by Atalanta at the weekend.

"This game is very important for us and as you can see, there are about only four players from the team that played against Kenya the last time," Appiah added.

The Black Stars are third in group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with three points, having played two games fewer than group leaders Kenya, seven points and second placed Ethiopia with four points.

It remains to be seen whether Sierra Leone, whose double-header against Ghana from October was postponed, will be allowed to complete their qualifying programme

