Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi in FIFA’s top ten players


The Best FIFA Awards Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi in FIFA's top ten players

The 19-year-old placed 4th in FIFA’s top ten players of 2018.

Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi in FIFA’s top ten players play

Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi in FIFA’s top ten players

Kylian Mbappe finished in fourth place ahead of five times FIFA player of the year Lionel Messi in the 2018 finest players in the world according to FIFA.

The former AS Monaco whiz kid inspired France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph, bagging four goals in the campaign for the Les Blues.

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

The award was decided by a collection of votes, coming from the captains of each international team, their managers, and selected media officials from each country.

Each voting individual had to make three selections: a first-placed player who would receive five points, a second-placed player to receive three points and a third-placed player to receive one point.

READ MORE: How injustice has cost the Black Starlets a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Nations Cup

Below is how the voting went

Rank      Name    Club(s) played for             National team   Percent

The finalists

1              Luka Modrić       Spain Real Madrid            Croatia 29.05%

2              Cristiano Ronaldo             Spain Real Madrid            Portugal              19.08%

3              Mohamed Salah               England Liverpool            Egypt    11.23%

Other candidates

4              Kylian Mbappé  France Paris Saint-Germain         France 10.52%

5              Lionel Messi       Spain Barcelona Argentina           9.81%

6              Antoine Griezmann         Spain Atlético Madrid     France 6.69%

7              Eden Hazard       England Chelsea               Belgium               5.65%

8              Kevin De Bruyne               England Manchester City              Belgium               3.54%

9              Raphaël Varane Spain Real Madrid            France 3.45%

10           Harry Kane          England Tottenham Hotspur       England               0.98%

