Kylian Mbappe beats Lionel Messi in FIFA’s top ten players

Kylian Mbappe finished in fourth place ahead of five times FIFA player of the year Lionel Messi in the 2018 finest players in the world according to FIFA.

The former AS Monaco whiz kid inspired France to the 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph, bagging four goals in the campaign for the Les Blues.

The award was decided by a collection of votes, coming from the captains of each international team, their managers, and selected media officials from each country.

Each voting individual had to make three selections: a first-placed player who would receive five points, a second-placed player to receive three points and a third-placed player to receive one point.

Below is how the voting went

Rank Name Club(s) played for National team Percent

The finalists

1 Luka Modrić Spain Real Madrid Croatia 29.05%

2 Cristiano Ronaldo Spain Real Madrid Portugal 19.08%

3 Mohamed Salah England Liverpool Egypt 11.23%

Other candidates

4 Kylian Mbappé France Paris Saint-Germain France 10.52%

5 Lionel Messi Spain Barcelona Argentina 9.81%

6 Antoine Griezmann Spain Atlético Madrid France 6.69%

7 Eden Hazard England Chelsea Belgium 5.65%

8 Kevin De Bruyne England Manchester City Belgium 3.54%

9 Raphaël Varane Spain Real Madrid France 3.45%

10 Harry Kane England Tottenham Hotspur England 0.98%