Laryea Kingston appointed Ghana U17 assistant coach

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Laryea Kingston has been appointed as the assistant coach of Ghana’s U17 national team.

The former winger will assist Abdul Karim Zito, who has also been hired as the head coach of the Black Starlets.

Laryea and former Hearts of Oak star Jacob Nettey will both serve as assistant coaches of the U17 national team.

Announcing their appointments, the GFA said: “Abdul Karim Zito, Laryea Kingson and Jacob Nettey will steer the affairs of the national male U-17 team – otherwise known as Black Starlets for the next one year.

“Laryea Kingson is a former Ghanaian International who won 42 caps for the Black Stars and played in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2006 and 2008.”

“The new technical team has been tasked to assemble a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The 42-year-old has taken to management since retiring from football and has been working as a juvenile coach in recent years.

Laryea, who played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022.

The ex-Hearts of Oak star started his coaching badges when he hung his boots and also worked as a youth team coach at the Right to Dream Academy.

Emmanuel Ayamga
