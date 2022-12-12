Laryea Kingston appointed Ghana U17 assistant coach

Laryea and former Hearts of Oak star Jacob Nettey will both serve as assistant coaches of the U17 national team.

Announcing their appointments, the GFA said: “Abdul Karim Zito, Laryea Kingson and Jacob Nettey will steer the affairs of the national male U-17 team – otherwise known as Black Starlets for the next one year.

“Laryea Kingson is a former Ghanaian International who won 42 caps for the Black Stars and played in two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in 2006 and 2008.”

“The new technical team has been tasked to assemble a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The 42-year-old has taken to management since retiring from football and has been working as a juvenile coach in recent years.

Laryea, who played for the Black Stars from 2002 to 2010, acquired a UEFA B coaching license in February 2022.