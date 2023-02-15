‘His life was in your care’ – Lydia Forson blasts Atsu’s club for not doing enough to find him

It’s been over a week since the footballer was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey.

The Hatayspor winger was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both are still yet to be found, with Ghanaians and the football world uniting in praying for their safety and hoping for their rescue.

Reacting to the update by Atsu’s agent, Lydia Forson said she was disappointed that the club wasn’t doing enough to help rescue the footballer.

She noted that while all lives matter, Atsu was in the care of the club and they should therefore be doing everything in their power to locate him.

“I’m really disappointed to learn that @Hatayspor_FK isn’t doing enough to help locate Christian Atsu,” the outspoken actress tweeted.

“Whiles every life matters; this life was in your care, with no immediate family and in a foreign country. It seems all we’ve received is emotional turmoil due to misinformation.

“I have stated repeatedly that all lives matter in this devastation, praying for the life of one, doesn’t negate the importance of another. That being said, my personal issue in all of this, is the way information has been handled. No family deserves the uncertainty.”

On Tuesday, Atsu’s agent released a statement, where he seemed to criticise Hatayspor for their handling of the issue.

Pulse Ghana

Sechere, who is currently in Turkey with Atsu’s family, said they could do with the club’s help and called on the club’s president to prioritise efforts to find his client.

“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers,” the player’s agent said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful.

“We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority.”