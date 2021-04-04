Man Utd fightback beats Brighton to cut Man City lead

Victory opens up a four-point cushion over third-placed Leicester, while United hold a commanding 11-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham and Liverpool to close in on Champions League qualification next season.

Just like in their previous meeting this season when United snatched a 3-2 win with a penalty awarded after the full-time whistle had been blown, Brighton were left to rue what might have been.

Back-to-back victories prior to the international break had eased their fears of relegation and Graham Potter's men started the more confident side.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was caught on his heels as Welbeck powered Neal Maupay's cross towards goal on 13 minutes and, after his initial effort was brilliantly saved by Dean Henderson, the former England international headed the rebound into an unguarded net.

Henderson was again preferred to David de Gea in goal for United and repaid Solskjaer's faith by tipping Lewis Dunk's header onto the crossbar moments later.