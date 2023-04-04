ADVERTISEMENT
Mohammed Kudus makes 2023 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list

Emmanuel Ayamga

Fast-rising Ghanaian football star Mohammed Kudus has been named in Forbes Africa’s 2023 30 Under 30 list.

The Ajax Amsterdam playmaker is one of only two Ghanaians in this year’s list, with the other being creative director and videographer Emmanuel Whajah.

Kudus has been in sensational form for both club and country over the last 12 months, having also starred for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus starred for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 22-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive spell in front of goal after finally overcoming injury and settling at Ajax.

The young playmaker is on a rich vein of form that has seen him contribute 18 goals and five assists in all competitions this season at club level.

He also scored two times and provided one assist for Ghana at the World Cup despite the Black Stars’ group-stage exit.

For his exploits on and off the pitch, the former Right To Dream Academy midfielder has been recognised on Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 list.

Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30 recognises the brightest visionaries, risk-takers, change-makers and pioneers to take their place on the continent.

The list comprises 30 of Africa’s most ingenious innovators under the age of 30 for the categories of Business, Technology, Creatives, Sport and Science/Health.

Meanwhile, Kudus believes there is more to come from him despite his blistering form in the ongoing campaign.

Speaking about his ambitions for the season, Kudus said he hopes to win the league and cup double with Ajax, insisting he hasn’t achieved anything yet.

“The goal is to win the cup and the league and until I achieve that I haven’t done anything yet. So there is more coming. More work to be done,” he told Ajax TV last month.

