The Black Stars will take on their Sudanese counterparts on Thursday at the Cape Coast Stadium in the first leg of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualification tournament.

However, Ghana will be missing the services of the former Deportivo Alaves midfielder who currently plays for Jiangsu Suning due to tight fixtures in the Chinese Super League.

Jiangsu Suning will be playing Guangzhou Evergrande in the second leg of the Championship Play-Off Final the same day the Black Stars will be playing Sudan in Cape Coast, hence his inability to show up for Ghana.

Wakaso played on Sunday night when Jiangsu Suning FC settled for a goalless draw against Guangzhou Evergrande to in the first leg of their Chinese Super League Championship play-off final on Sunday.

It was his 15th league start for Jiangsu Sunning since joining them in the winter break.

Mubarak Wakaso wasn't invited for Ghana's friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey last month.

It is understood that CK Akonnor didn't invite him due to lack of much playing time. But he handed the workaholic midfielder an invitation to feature in Ghana's double header against Sudan.

The former AshGold Midfielder was one of Ghana's best performers during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

His return to the Black Stars midfield will be a major boost for CK Akonnor's charges.

The 30-year-old who is a product of the Goldfields Academy represented Ghana at the 2005 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Peru, playing two matches in an eventual group stage exit (three draws). He made his full international debut on 13 October 2012, in a 2013 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Malawi.

He was handed his debut Black Stars call-up in 2012 in a friendly game against Malawi

Wakaso scored his first goal for Ghana in a friendly with Cape Verde on 14 November 2012. He was picked for the squad that appeared at the 2013 CAN in South Africa, notably netting the game's only goal in a group stage contest against Mali, through a penalty kick,then scoring both in the 2–0 quarter-final win against Cape Verde.