According to him, Muntari always stood up for his colleagues but they let him down by not publicly backing him when he attracted controversy.

Muntari’s international career has been blighted by disciplinary issues, with the 36-year-old being suspended from the Black Stars in 2014.

His suspension came after he reportedly exchanged blows with a management member of the GFA, later revealed to be the President of Medeama SC, Moses Armah Parker, during the World Cup in Brazil.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Reacting to Muntari’s reputation as a rebel, Agyemang-Badu said the midfielder was let down by his Black Stars teammates.

“I think as players we did not help Sulley Muntari in some situations,” Agyeman-Badu told Citi TV.

“I am also guilty. I cannot exclude myself. Most of the time he stood up for the team. However, we never mentioned it when we were out of camp.

“He would receive all the bashing because everyone is looking out for himself. I need to be real because there are times when it really hurts me.”

Agyemang-Badu is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Serie A side Hellas Verona in January.

Earlier, the former Udinese anchorman announced his retirement from the Ghana national team after over a decade of playing for the Black Stars.