Nico Williams: My mum cried after I got Spain call-up

The 20-year-old has been in great form for Athletic Bilbao this season, having scored two goals and assisted two more in six La Liga matches.

His form has caught the eyes of La Roja coach Luis Enrique, who has now included him his squad for the Nations League games.

Reacting to his debut call-up, Nico said he didn’t expect it, adding that his mother cried and hugged him after receiving the news.

"I'm a regular in the U21s, but I didn't expect the call from Luis Enrique. I started screaming in the living room at home and my mother hugged me and started crying,” the Bilbao forward told Marca.

“Even my brother (Iñaki Williams) stayed a while. He didn't expect it either. He's very happy for me, very proud. He told me that I have to work and keep my feet on the ground.”

Nico’s invitation coincides with that of his senior brother Inaki, who recently switched national from Spain to Ghana and has also been invited for the Black Stars’ upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, Spain boss Enrique says his decision to hand Nico a call-up is not a ploy to prevent the youngster from playing for Ghana.

“I’m not doing this to stop him from going with Ghana; he’s young and a very interesting player,” Enrique is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“He’s playing more often with Athletic now. He’s progressing wonderfully. I like him enormously. We’ve had him in the junior squad and have been following him for a long time.

“I reckon the family will be delighted: imagine the party if they both go to the World Cup. And they reach the final, well, that would be the absolute business.”