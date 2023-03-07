‘Even Thomas Partey knows Casemiro is better than him’ – Rio Ferdinand

The debate over who the better player is has been raging on among fans on social media, with some ex-players even joining in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partey and Casemiro have both been in sensational form for Arsenal and Manchester United, respectively, this season.

The former has been instrumental to Arsenal’s rise to the top of the Premier League table, while the latter has helped return a first trophy in nearly six years to Old Trafford as Manchester United look primed to return to the Champions League.

Speaking to Arsenal fan Joel Beya on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said Casemiro was a better footballer than Partey.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Partey's a good player. He ain't Casemiro, trust me! And if we have Partey on this show one day, he will say, 'Joel [Beya], don't do this to me, man,’” the former England defender claimed.

Meanwhile, Partey believes Arsenal’s never-say-die spirit is what has fuelled the club’s impressive season thus far.

Mikel Arteta’s side maintained their five-point lead in the Premier League after coming from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Sunday.

“I think it is the spirit of never giving up. The belief that we have in the team, the belief that the fans have in us, is pushing us game after game. I think we have deserved every win that we have had this season,” Partey said in the aftermath of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s another game that we were able to go down and then we are able to go up and win the game.