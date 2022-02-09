Senegal President rewards players with $87,000 and plots of land for winning AFCON

In addition, the President awarded the players with Senegal's highest order, making them Grand Officers of the National Order of the Lion.

"In addition, as a token of gratitude, and on behalf of the nation, the players and other members of the official delegation will each receive a special bonus of 50 million franc CFA ($87,412) and a 200 square metre plot of land in Dakar," President Sall said, as quoted by Reuters.

The Lions of Teranga won their first-ever AFCON title after beating seven-time champions Egypt on penalties on Sunday following a goalless draw in regulation and extra time.

Sadio Mane was the hero as he scored the winning penalty in the shootout to make amends for his earlier miss during the game.

Aliou Cisse’s side, therefore, sealed a 4-2 win on penalties after Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen missed their kicks.

Thousands of fans welcomed the Lions back home after their triumph in Cameroon, as they paraded the trophy around Dakar.