Partey explained that he is affectionately called Octopus because of his ball winning ability in the middle of the park.

READ MORE: I sold my land to finance Thomas Partey’s move to Spain- Partey’s father

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 45 million pounds on transfer deadline day this season.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian has a tottoo on his body which bears his nickname Octopus and he has explained the secret behind it.

“I always say, if I would be an animal, I would be an octopus,” he said. “I remember when I was in Almería they called me ‘the octopus’ because I stole a lot of balls.”

Thomas Partey joined Atletico Madrid from Ghanaian lower division out Odometah in 2012. He was sent on loan to Real Mallorca and Almeria.

He returned for good in 2012/2016 season and became a key member of the Madrid side.

Thomas Partey played a key role as Atletico Madrid reached won the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in 2018.

Partey is now the deputy skipper of the Black Stars.

He was instrumental as Ghana thrashed Qatar 5-1 in an international friendly in Turkey.

The 27-year-old arrived in London on Tuesday to begin his Arsenal adventure.