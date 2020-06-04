The score line will stand as the worst defeat suffered by Accra Hearts of Oak in the history of the Ghanaian topflight league since 1956/1957 season.

Majeed Ashimeru started the scoring before Abdul Wahab Ibrahim recorded the second goal for WAFA to end the first half.

The hosts after the interval made it 3-0 through Daniel Lomotey, before Abubakari Ibrahim made it 4-0.

Daniel Lomotey put the icing on the cake to put the Phobians to sleep.

The vintage victory earned by the academy boys has enabled them to gazzump Aduana Stars at the top of the league ladder and also avenge their 1-2 defeat against Hearts of Oak on match day 14

WAFA

1. Richard Abalora, 2. Ibrahim Abukari, 20. Caleb Amankwah 15. Abdul Wahab Ibrahim 3. Musah Nuhu, 18. Majeed Ashimeru , 8. Gideon Waja, 9. Daniel Agbloe, 19. Emmanuel Boateng, 14. Prince Obeng Ampem, 11. Richmond Lamptey

Hearts of Oak

Hearts of Oak: 28. Akurugu S, 12. Thomas Abbey, 15. Richard Akrofi, 21. Vincent Atinga 6 Kassenu Gandi, 13. Kwame Kizito, 2. Fatau Mohammed Dauda,17. Patrick Razak, 3. Leonard Tawiah, 27. Robin Gnagne

