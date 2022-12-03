Several Netherlands players battling flu before US clash – Van Gaal

When asked how many players were affected and for the names of those who were ill, Van Gaal told NOS: “We are not going to elaborate on that. But if it goes around in the group, it is worrying.”

Van Gaal was then asked whether he would have a team fit to play the US on Saturday. He responded that for the Netherlands to be struggling to field a team, that would mean 15 of the 26 players would have to be sidelined.

“There are not 15 or so,” Van Gaal clarified. “In principle, everyone is fit and available.”

Though the team did train on Friday, they didn’t have their usual 11 vs. 11 matches

“I gave them a day of rest,” Van Gaal added. “With this group, they communicate that to me. I listen to my players.”

