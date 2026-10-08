Full list: 22 countries in the world with no personal income tax

Full list: 22 countries in the world with no personal income tax

Full list: 22 countries in the world with no personal income tax

For many people, paying income tax is an unavoidable part of earning a living. But in a small number of countries and territories, individuals can earn income without paying personal income tax to the local government.

TaxAtlas lists 22 jurisdictions with no personal income tax.

The list covers five regions, including Asia, North America and Oceania.

The UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Monaco are among the jurisdictions listed.

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According to TaxAtlas, 22 jurisdictions currently have a 0% personal income tax rate, putting them among destinations where individuals are not charged conventional personal income tax.

The list spans several regions, from the oil-rich Gulf states and Caribbean financial centres to smaller island nations in Oceania.

The list includes the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, as well as destinations such as the Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Vanuatu.

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For some of these jurisdictions, the absence of personal income tax is closely linked to how their governments generate revenue. Oil and gas earnings are important to several Gulf economies, while tourism, financial services, trade and other economic activities provide significant revenue in parts of the Caribbean and elsewhere.

What does 0% personal income tax mean?

Full list: 22 countries in the world with no personal income tax. Image via Chatgpt

A 0% personal income tax rate does not mean residents pay no taxes at all.

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Personal income tax is only one part of a country's wider tax system. Individuals may still face consumption taxes, property-related charges, customs duties, government fees and other levies.

There is also an important difference between living in a country with no personal income tax and becoming a tax resident there.

TaxAtlas notes that simply moving to one of these jurisdictions does not automatically make an individual tax-free. Depending on the destination, formal tax residency may require a residence visa, a minimum period of physical presence or other conditions.

An individual's tax obligations may also continue in their home country. TaxAtlas highlights the United States, where citizenship-based taxation means US citizens can remain liable for tax on worldwide income even when living abroad.

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Gulf states feature prominently

Dubai

Six Gulf states appear on the TaxAtlas list: the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

These countries have historically generated substantial government revenue from oil and gas, although many have expanded into sectors such as finance, tourism, trade, logistics and real estate.

Other Asian jurisdictions on the list are Brunei, the Maldives and North Korea.

Caribbean destinations also feature

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Several Caribbean and nearby jurisdictions are included, with TaxAtlas listing the Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, British Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Turks and Caicos Islands at 0% personal income tax.

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Tourism and international financial services are important to several economies in the region, although the structure of each jurisdiction's economy and tax system varies.

Monaco is the only European jurisdiction on the list, while Bolivia is the sole South American entry.

Oceania is represented by Nauru, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

It is important to note that the TaxAtlas list includes both countries and territories, so the 22 entries should not be interpreted as 22 sovereign states.

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For expatriates, remote workers and others considering relocation, a 0% personal income tax rate can be an important consideration. However, immigration requirements, cost of living, healthcare, employment rules, business taxation and other financial obligations can all affect the overall cost of living in a destination.

Also Read: 5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

22 countries and territories with no personal income tax