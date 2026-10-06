BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps and warns Ghanaians against using them

The Bank of Ghana has named 20 unlicensed mobile loan apps operating illegally in Ghana. See the full list and BoG safety guidance for consumers here.

BoG has named 20 mobile loan apps it says are operating without the required licence or authorisation.

The central bank cited concerns over customer data privacy, consumer protection and regulatory compliance.

Ghanaians have been advised not to use unlicensed loan providers and to report suspected operators to BoG.

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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the public against engaging with 20 mobile loan applications it says are operating without the required licence or authorisation to provide digital credit services in Ghana.

In a notice issued on October 6, 2026, the central bank named the 20 applications and advised the public to avoid dealing with unlicensed digital credit providers.

Full list of the 20 loan apps

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Agile Loan AmanaPay CashWay Foutou Credit HastyCredit InsCash KudiNow LendAura Lever Credit LoanGlide NovaCedi Palm Loan PocketLoan Rite Credit SikaCare SikaNow Susu Loan Taploan Up Temivo Cedi Zatuloan

The central bank said the operations of the identified entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection requirements and established regulatory standards.

It said the activities of the unlicensed providers are also being conducted in contravention of the Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana, issued in September 2025.

The BoG said it will continue working with relevant state institutions to identify and investigate entities providing digital credit services without the necessary authorisation.

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It added that appropriate enforcement action would be taken to protect consumers and safeguard the integrity, safety and stability of Ghana's financial sector.

BoG cautions public and financial institutions

The central bank has strongly advised members of the public not to engage with unlicensed loan providers.

Banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers have also been cautioned against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers.

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The BoG has previously stated that entities providing digital credit services in Ghana are required to obtain a licence, and licensed providers are required to display their licence reference numbers on their websites, mobile applications and other customer-facing platforms.

Members of the public who become aware of the activities of unlicensed loan providers have been encouraged to report them to the Bank of Ghana.

Reports can be made to the Head of the Fintech and Innovation Department, Bank of Ghana, The Bank Square, 42 Castle Road, Ridge, Accra.