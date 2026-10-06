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BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps and warns Ghanaians against using them

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:28 - 06 October 2026
Bank of Ghana
Bank of Ghana
The Bank of Ghana has named 20 unlicensed mobile loan apps operating illegally in Ghana. See the full list and BoG safety guidance for consumers here.
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  • BoG has named 20 mobile loan apps it says are operating without the required licence or authorisation.

  • The central bank cited concerns over customer data privacy, consumer protection and regulatory compliance.

  • Ghanaians have been advised not to use unlicensed loan providers and to report suspected operators to BoG.

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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned the public against engaging with 20 mobile loan applications it says are operating without the required licence or authorisation to provide digital credit services in Ghana.

In a notice issued on October 6, 2026, the central bank named the 20 applications and advised the public to avoid dealing with unlicensed digital credit providers.

READ ALSO: ‘Ghanaians have the right to gift’ - Ayariga demands clarity from BoG over money bouquet arrests

Full list of the 20 loan apps

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  1. Agile Loan

  2. AmanaPay

  3. CashWay

  4. Foutou Credit

  5. HastyCredit

  6. InsCash

  7. KudiNow

  8. LendAura

  9. Lever Credit

  10. LoanGlide

  11. NovaCedi

  12. Palm Loan

  13. PocketLoan

  14. Rite Credit

  15. SikaCare

  16. SikaNow

  17. Susu Loan

  18. Taploan Up

  19. Temivo Cedi

  20. Zatuloan

The central bank said the operations of the identified entities constitute significant violations of customer data privacy, consumer protection requirements and established regulatory standards.

It said the activities of the unlicensed providers are also being conducted in contravention of the Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana, issued in September 2025.

READ ALSO: Ghana Cedi: 8 illegal currency practices that could land you in jail

The BoG said it will continue working with relevant state institutions to identify and investigate entities providing digital credit services without the necessary authorisation.

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It added that appropriate enforcement action would be taken to protect consumers and safeguard the integrity, safety and stability of Ghana's financial sector.

BoG cautions public and financial institutions

The central bank has strongly advised members of the public not to engage with unlicensed loan providers.

Banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers have also been cautioned against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers.

READ ALSO: 7 arrested for using Ghana cedi notes for money bouquets despite BoG’s warning

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The BoG has previously stated that entities providing digital credit services in Ghana are required to obtain a licence, and licensed providers are required to display their licence reference numbers on their websites, mobile applications and other customer-facing platforms.

Members of the public who become aware of the activities of unlicensed loan providers have been encouraged to report them to the Bank of Ghana.

Reports can be made to the Head of the Fintech and Innovation Department, Bank of Ghana, The Bank Square, 42 Castle Road, Ridge, Accra.

The BoG can also be contacted on +233 30 273 9650 or by email at fintech@bog.gov.gh or digitalcredit@bog.gov.gh.

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