Parts of southern Ghana, including Accra, Kasoa and Takoradi to experiencethunderstorms and rains.

Parts of southern Ghana, including Accra, Kasoa and Takoradi to experiencethunderstorms and rains.

GMet releases weather update for today, May 29; rains expected in parts of Ghana – See affected areas

GMet has released its weather forecast for Friday, May 29, predicting rain and thunderstorms in parts of southern Ghana, including Accra, Kasoa and Takoradi. Check the affected areas and latest update.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall over parts of southern Ghana today, Friday, May 29, 2026, with mist and fog expected to affect visibility in some areas during the early hours.

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According to GMet’s 24-hour weather forecast issued at 5:00 UTC, mist or fog patches are likely to form along the coastline, forest and hilly areas early in the day, potentially reducing visibility for commuters and motorists.

They also indicated that while parts of the country will experience a mix of sunshine and cloudiness as the day progresses, some coastal, forest and mountainous areas are expected to witness thundery rains from the afternoon into the evening.

READ ALSO: Residents flee as several homes flood after Weija Dam spillage

Cities including Accra, Kasoa, Takoradi, Axim, Ho and Koforidua are expected to experience varying chances of thunderstorms or rainfall during the day, while Kumasi, Obuasi and Tarkwa may also see evening rain activity.

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In the northern sector, sunny conditions are expected to prevail throughout much of the day, although there is a slight chance of thunderstorms or rainfall from late afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to range between 21°C and 33°C nationwide, with northern towns such as Nalerigu and Bolgatanga recording some of the highest temperatures.

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Meanwhile, GMet noted that the state of the sea is expected to remain rough, urging caution among fisherfolk and residents in coastal communities.

The weather agency advised the public, particularly road users, to remain cautious in areas prone to reduced visibility and rainfall as weather conditions may change during the day.

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Safety Advisory for the Public

For Motorists: Reduce speed immediately during downpours.

Maintain safe distances between vehicles due to slippery road conditions and low visibility.