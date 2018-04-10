Big Akwes 'fights' presenter Amandzeba over Safina Haroun

news

Kumawood actor Big Akwes is reportedly fighting a Kumasi-based presenter over the "love" of an up and coming actress and Model.

Big Akwes feels Amandzeba, a presenter with Luv FM, has snatched the actress from him.

The actress, Safina Haroun disclosed this during a revealing interview with Tracey Boakye on her show that the actor Big Akwes and a Kumasi-based radio presenter are reportedly 'fighting' over her.

According to Safina who is known to have been the girlfriend of Big Akwes, the popular actor was bent on controlling every part of her life and at one time got angry that she came to Kumasi without his permission, and they broke up over that.

Safina Haroun is a lady endowed with huge frontal assets is an upcoming actress and Big Akwes has been on the scene a long time now. He often comes in the news for his usually controversial comments.

Somewhere in late 2017, he had to beg for forgiveness from colleague actor, Bill Asamoah after he was threatened with a suit following his claim that Bill was sleeping with young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa.

Big Akwes was recently told by a Kumasi-based prophet that he was going to die this year.