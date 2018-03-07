Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Dating a female artiste unprofessional - MzVee to Bulldog


MzVee Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a manager unprofessional

Mzvee disagrees with Artiste manager on dating female artistes while managing them.

  Published:
play
Ghanaian Dancehall musician, MzVee says she doesn’t believe in managers dating female artistes in order to manage them properly.

Not long ago, artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog was reported to have said that in order to have a successful journey with a female artiste, you needed to have a sexual relationship with her.

Bulldog told host Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “if you want to manage a female artiste successfully, you have to be in an emotional and sexual relationship with her.”He added that a manager wouldn’t succeed if he didn’t engage in such a relationship.

Bulldog is now a freeman play Bulldog

 

Reacting to Bulldog’s assertions, MzVee said she disagreed with Bulldog’s notion, insisting that it is unprofessional to do so.

She said ‘I don’t agree with that; where is all the professionalism in this? Would you say the CEO of some company has to date his workers so they stay loyal”, she queried?

“It’s not a guarantee that if you get married to someone you work with it will go well; I don’t understand the idea”, she told Andy Dosty.

