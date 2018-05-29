Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Davido’s girlfriend says she looks like actress, Jackie Appiah


Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like actress, Jackie Appiah

Chioma Avril Rowland says she looks like Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma seems to be getting more in touch with her social media fans recently. We have been seeing her in some social media funks.

The lovely who just got cooking deal has said she looks like Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah.

 

After a fans commented on Jackie's Instagram page saying  if the actress puts her face in a certain way, she and Chioma look alike, the latter affirmed that she’s thought about that too.

Loving my customized perfume by Sapphire Scents @walejana

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah) on

READ MORE: Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'

The fan wrote, "With your head bent downwards you and Davido’s Chioma has got a little resemblance @jackieappiah"

And Chioma affirmed saying "@efya_baxter I just said the same thing"

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your MCM’s moments abroad Patapizzy! 6 photos of Patapaa that are basically awesome than your MCM’s moments abroad
Kids Time: Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9 Kids Time Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9
We Can't Have Enough: Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor We Can't Have Enough Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news anchor
Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela' Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'
Video: Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy
Video: Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US Video Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: K.O.D has finally explained comments he made about Dumelo's wife Celebrity News K.O.D has finally explained comments he made about Dumelo's wife
Counselor Lutterodt: Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job Counselor Lutterodt Only fools think of marriage after landing their first job
Celebrity News: Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a degree Celebrity News Rapper Medikal hints going back to school for a degree



Top Articles

1 Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'bullet
2 Photos John Dumelo and his dad stole our heart with these photosbullet
3 We Can't Have Enough Ghanaians can’t handle Shatta Michy as a news...bullet
4 Photos Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts...bullet
5 Photos & Videos 18 times John Dumelo’s wife was ‘all over the place’bullet
6 Kids Time Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9bullet
7 Best dressed KKD names his top 5 most fashionable female...bullet
8 Look-alike Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma says she looks like...bullet
9 Guess Which University Rapper Medikal hints going back...bullet
10 Moesha Boduong Actress drops racy photo, says "I don't...bullet

Related Articles

Singer I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah
Photos Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert
Video Don't call me Patapaa again, call me Patapizzy
Video Stonebwoy cooks Ghana jollof for a friend in the US
Angelaaa! Davido can't control himself as he jams to Kuami Eugene's 'Angela'
Kids Time Rapper Samuel Owusu wins Talented Kidz Season 9

Top Videos

1 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
2 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
3 Hilarious Archipalago mocks Shatta Wale over his ‘eczema’bullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
6 New Mansion If Nana Ama McBrown joins Zylofon, her demands...bullet
7 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in...bullet
8 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
9 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish...bullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Akwaboah
Singer I'll join Zylofon Media if deal is right - Akwaboah
King Promise
Oop! Calling Akufo-Addo 'King Promise' is a plus to me – King Promise
Bessa Simon
Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation
Afia Schwarzenger and Delay
Video Afia Schwarzenegger says Delay forced her to dump white boyfriend