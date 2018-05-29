Davido’s girlfriend says she looks like actress, Jackie Appiah

news

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma seems to be getting more in touch with her social media fans recently. We have been seeing her in some social media funks.

The lovely who just got cooking deal has said she looks like Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah.

After a fans commented on Jackie's Instagram page saying if the actress puts her face in a certain way, she and Chioma look alike, the latter affirmed that she’s thought about that too.

The fan wrote, "With your head bent downwards you and Davido’s Chioma has got a little resemblance @jackieappiah"

And Chioma affirmed saying "@efya_baxter I just said the same thing"