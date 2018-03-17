Inside Shatta Wale’s new $550,000 house from Zylofon Media

news

Shatta Wale is enjoying the fruit of his labor people! The dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale who joined the giant record label Zylofon Music under Zylofon Media has received his house as part of the things he’s supposed to get in the contract and with soo much excitement gave his fans a virtual tour into his new home in a Facebook live.

Moments after Shatta Wale went on a Facebook live, some people doubted his claim and pulled screenshots from Tonaton suggesting that, the house was for “rent” and that Shatta Wale was only hyping the property owners but we should all disregard that assertion as there’s clear evidence that, indeed Shatta Wale is now the rightful owner of the new house.

Property listing website MeQasa who recently bought Jumia House so they can best serve the interest of people looking to buy homes or rent apartments posted the news on on their website and congratulated him on his new house, which is located in East Legon-Trasaacco.

Shatta Wale is now the owner of a new house that was bought for him by Zylofon at half a million dollars and like he said in his live video, this would be his second house in East Legon and the “ONLY” artiste in Ghana to own two houses in East Legon.

Shatta Wale’s new 5 bedroom house which cost $550,000 according to Sage Properties, comes with a swimming pool, annex (boys quarters, we are sure the Militants will be housed there…lol), roof terrace, 3 balconies, a wine room and a beautifully fitted kitchen.