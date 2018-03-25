Stonebwoy dropped from VGMA nominees jam

news

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been dropped from the list of musicians billed to perform at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nominees jam.

The “My name” hit maker was originally billed to perform on the night, however, a letter from his record label, Zylofon Media, cautioned organisers against using the artiste.

A letter from lawyers of Zylofon, addressed to Charter House, said the VGMA organisers cannot use the artiste without first seeking their approval.

The latter went on to warn that if Stonebwoy performs at the VGMA nominees jam, then a suit could be considered against Charter House.

The dancehall sensation initially appeared to defy the directives of his record label, tweeting that he is “unstoppable” from performing at the programme.

However, it appears Charter House have considered the letter from Zylofon and have decided to drop Stonebwoy from the list of artistes to perform at the event.

In his place Samini has been drafted in to join a host of other star artistes to thrill fans who grace the occasion.

A statement released by Charter House read: “With a line-up of some of the hottest acts on the nominee list for this year’s VGMAs, Charterhouse Productions, in collaboration with headline partner, Vodafone are happy to announce that all is set for the biggest outdoor jam to hit the Central Region in 2018!

“Live on the big stage tonight in Cape Coast are celebrated and award winning R&B duo, R2Bees, King Promise, Lynx Entertainment lads, Kidi and Kuami Eugene, Gospel Queens, Patience Nyarko and Gifty Osei, the Prince of Tadi, Kofi Kinaata and the undisputed King of African Dancehall, Samini!

“The show will be hosted by GHOne TV’s Amanda Jissih with DJ Andy Dosty and the Patch Bay Band making sure the music never stops.”