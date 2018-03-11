This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS

news

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that Music producer Bulldog fired gunshots at him and his crew at the Paloma Hotel in Accra.

READ MORE: Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media

According to myjoyonline, the younger brother of Stonebwoy, who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson at the Nima Police station.

READ MORE: Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, told Joy News that he had finished a performance on the University of Ghana campus and was at Paloma to support KelvinBwoy who was holding his ‘AfroBeats’ tour.

Listen to audio below...