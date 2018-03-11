This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS

The younger brother of Stonebwoy, who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog
According to myjoyonline, the younger brother of Stonebwoy, who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson at the Nima Police station.
Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, told Joy News that he had finished a performance on the University of Ghana campus and was at Paloma to support KelvinBwoy who was holding his ‘AfroBeats’ tour.
