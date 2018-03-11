Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS


Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGS

The younger brother of Stonebwoy, who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that Music producer Bulldog fired gunshots at him and his crew at the Paloma Hotel in Accra.

READ MORE: Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media

According to myjoyonline, the younger brother of Stonebwoy, who was at the concert is said to be injured and has filed a case of assault and theft against Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson at the Nima Police station.

READ MORE: Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, told Joy News that he had finished a performance on the University of Ghana campus and was at Paloma to support KelvinBwoy who was holding his ‘AfroBeats’ tour.

Listen to audio below...

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Zylofon Media: Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy: Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Media
Nana Ama Anamoah: Black Queens won gold for Ghana; the Black Stars haven't in 30 years - Journalist Nana Ama Anamoah Black Queens won gold for Ghana; the Black Stars haven't in 30 years - Journalist
Sister Deborah: Songstress glows in Kente kimono Sister Deborah Songstress glows in Kente kimono
#FearKillsDreams: Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, Samini, Edem, others campaign against fear #FearKillsDreams Nana Aba Anamoah, KOD, Samini, Edem, others campaign against fear
Yvonne Nelson: Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock Yvonne Nelson Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock

Recommended Videos

Death Prophecies: ‘I Won’t Even Pick Their Calls’ – MzVee Warns Prophets Of Doom Death Prophecies ‘I Won’t Even Pick Their Calls’ – MzVee Warns Prophets Of Doom
Yvonne Nelson: Actress Says She Is Happy Giving Birth Out Of Wedlock Yvonne Nelson Actress Says She Is Happy Giving Birth Out Of Wedlock
Shatta Michy: Shatta Wale Will Marry Me At The Right Time Shatta Michy Shatta Wale Will Marry Me At The Right Time



Top Articles

1 Ebony Reigns Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpsebullet
2 Zylofon Media Bulldog reportedly fires gun at Stonebwoybullet
3 'Ghana Beyond Aid' John Dumelo tears Akufo-Addo apart in just 46 wordsbullet
4 Stonebwoy Zylofon Music 'unfollow' dancehall musician on Social Mediabullet
5 Photos Stonebwoy pays Hospital bills for patients at Korle-Bubullet
6 Nana Ama Anamoah Black Queens won gold for Ghana; the Black...bullet
7 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him...bullet
8 Audio This is how Bulldog attacked Stonebwoy with GUNS & THUGSbullet
9 Sister Deborah Songstress glows in Kente kimonobullet
10 Ebony's Death Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changedbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
5 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
6 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
8 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
9 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In...bullet
10 Celeb News Afia Schwarzenegger opens up on her ideal...bullet

Celebrities

 Yvonne Nelson
Yvonne Nelson Actress celebrates International Women's Day on BBC Africa
Death Prophecies ‘I won’t even pick their calls’ – MzVee warns prophets of doom
Mzvee
MzVee Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a manager unprofessional
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus
Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Gospel trio says they never dreamt of music awards