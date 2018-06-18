news

Owner of Zylofon Media and MenzGold, Nana Appiah Mensah has been spotted dashing cash on hawkers.

The 37-year-old millionaire in a viral video is seen dashing GHC50.00 notes to hawkers while driving.

He was seen stuck in a traffic somewhere in Accra where hawkers rushed to his car to beg for cash.

NAM1, as he is affectionately called, upon listening to their ‘prayers’ didn’t hesitate to give them some cash.

The hawkers, who were happy after receiving the cash highly praised him, chanting his popular name 'NAM1'.

Nana Appiah Mensah is a successful businessman. He made his debut in the showbiz industry in 2016 with the launch of 360 entertainment outfit, Zylofon Media.

He has signed top entertainers including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Benedicta Gafah, James Gardner, Zynnell Zuh and Joyce Blessing.

Zylofon Cash, a subsidiary Zylofon Media, is the headline sponsor for the Ghana Premier League.

Watch the full video below.