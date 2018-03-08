Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock


Actress says she is happy giving birth out of wedlock

The actress in an interview said “I believe it’s the right thing to do. To get married, have kids, raise a family is ideal but I believe society puts a lot of pressure on women, young women in Africa especially.”

Yvonne Nelson play

Yvonne Nelson
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that even though she believes it is the right thing to get married before having children, she is unashamed for having a child out of wedlock.

The actress in an interview with BBC said “I believe it’s the right thing to do. To get married, have kids, raise a family is ideal but I believe society puts a lot of pressure on women, young women in Africa especially.”

 Yvonne Nelson play

 Yvonne Nelson

 

She added that what matters most to her is that “at the end of the day if my mum, my family is happy with me, I am happy with myself, that’s it.”

She added that society puts undue pressure on young women when it comes to marriage and childbirth.

She said women should not be given such pressure and must be allowed to make their own mistakes.

See Yvonne Nelson's daughter in reality show 'Waiting For RYN' play

See Yvonne Nelson's daughter in reality show 'Waiting For RYN'

 

Yvonne Nelson gave birth to her first child, Ryn Roberts - a girl - on Sunday, October 29, 2017, with her fiancée, Jamie Roberts.

play

 

Before her baby girl arrived, Yvonne Nelson kept the pregnancy a secret. When Ryn’s arrival became public knowledge, many criticised her for giving birth outside wedlock.

Yvonne Nelson had maintained in other interviews, after the delivery, that Jamie Roberts, a photographer who hails from Wales, is “the right guy I can start something with.”

Prince Yas, lovely son of Ghanaian player, Majeed Waris and Sinare
Celebrity Baby First photo of Majeed Waris’ adorable baby boy
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall star apologises to police
Criss Waddle and  Sarkodie back in the day
Criss Waddle Rapper reveals how Sarkodie made him a star
Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Wale
WATCH Shatta Wale's mom holds intercessory prayer with 'Shatta Mothers' for son