Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that even though she believes it is the right thing to get married before having children, she is unashamed for having a child out of wedlock.

The actress in an interview with BBC said “I believe it’s the right thing to do. To get married, have kids, raise a family is ideal but I believe society puts a lot of pressure on women, young women in Africa especially.”

She added that what matters most to her is that “at the end of the day if my mum, my family is happy with me, I am happy with myself, that’s it.”

She added that society puts undue pressure on young women when it comes to marriage and childbirth.

She said women should not be given such pressure and must be allowed to make their own mistakes.

Yvonne Nelson gave birth to her first child, Ryn Roberts - a girl - on Sunday, October 29, 2017, with her fiancée, Jamie Roberts.

Before her baby girl arrived, Yvonne Nelson kept the pregnancy a secret. When Ryn’s arrival became public knowledge, many criticised her for giving birth outside wedlock.

Yvonne Nelson had maintained in other interviews, after the delivery, that Jamie Roberts, a photographer who hails from Wales, is “the right guy I can start something with.”