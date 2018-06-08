Pulse.com.gh logo
Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands


Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands

Alfred Obeng Boateng was fired by the President last Wednesday (June 6, 2018). No reason was given for his dismissal.

  • Published:
Adam-Mutawakilu-e1468583247800.jpg play
The Minority in Parliament has called for an immediate investigation into the tenure of the dismissed Chief Executive of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

However, it is thought that the many controversies that occurred during his term of office at BOST could be the reason for his dismissal.

During his tenure, there were allegations of the sale of contaminated fuel which led to the country losing some GHs 7 million and the sale of fuel at considerable discounts to private companies in deals that smacks of corruption.

The Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adam Mutawakilu told Accra-based Citi FM that “his dismissal should open a new page for investigations into the 5 million liters contaminated fuel, the two parcels of crude that were discounted at $2 each [instead of $5].”

play

 

Mr Obeng Boateng was not the only Chief Executive of a state agency who was fired by the President on Wednesday.

The Chief Executives for the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Ansah Asare, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Felix Anyah, and Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Gifty Klenam were all dismissed on the same day.

President Akufo-Addo also fired the 2 deputies of Gifty Klenam. Their names are Eric Amoako Twum and Sayibu Akilu.

Dr Felix Anyah CEO of Korle-bu Teaching Hospital play

Dr Felix Anyah CEO of Korle-bu Teaching Hospital

 

The President also announced replacements for the sacked BOST MD and the Ports and Harbours boss.

Meanwhile, he is yet to appoint new bosses for GEPA and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are yet to know their new bosses.

