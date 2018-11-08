Pulse.com.gh logo
10 Ghanaians who think Medikal and Fella Makafui won’t last

Some Ghanaians have foreboding thoughts about the latest couple in town, Medikal and Fella Makafui.

10 Ghanaians who think Medikal and Fella Makafui won’t last play

Medikal and Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui has finally been promoted from ‘bestie’ to ‘main chick’. Which also means that DerbyKal is officially cancelled.

The rapper has finally come out to confirm his relationship with the YOLO actress. Medikal made mention of Fella Makafui as his new girlfriend in a very compelling tweet. Although the couple may be in bliss, some Ghanaians eye their new relationship with much trepidation.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Medikal confirms dating Fella Makafui

 

According to most, Karma is a bitch, and so Fella should watch out least Medikal turns his back on her too. We all know how Medikal and Sister Derby were all over the place but now its Fella’s turn.

Is Medikal using Fella Makafui just like he used Sister Derby?

