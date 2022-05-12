It is reported that people who patronize the restaurant from Sunday throughout the week, have been having similar severe symptoms of diarrhoea and have filled some hospitals in Accra.

Reacting to the report, Wanlov is questioning how come Ghanaians still buy from Mawarko despite its employee-peppering infamous incident. "After the Lebanese manager at Mawarko shoved & held his Ghanaian employee's face in a basin of fresh blended red pepper almost making her lose her sight i thought Ghanaians would stop eating there".

In 2017, a Lebanese Supervisor at the Abelemkpe branch of the Marwako Restaurant assaulted a 25-year-old employee.

Jihad Chaaban, is said to have grabbed the head of the lady and dipped her face in blended pepper. Jihad is also alleged to have subsequently locked her up with the burning and hurting eyes, preventing the other worried colleagues from helping her.

The lady, whose name has been withheld in an interview with Citi News, said she did not do anything wrong to provoke the attack.

“I went to work on Sunday, and while working, one of my supervisors told me to go and blend fresh pepper. So I was blending the fresh pepper and one of the white men came out and started saying that I will spoil the blender. He asked if I couldn’t see that the blender was making noise, and I told him I was blending fresh pepper”, she said.

Narrating the incident, she stated that, “he took the blender and poured the pepper out, and put my face into the blender and the pepper entered my eyes so I washed my face and the situation worsened”.