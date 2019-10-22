This hasn’t been so until it was proposed some years ago. Looking at how Ghanaians have bought into the idea, which promotes made-in-Ghana clothes, actor John Dumelo is calling for another day in the week, to be made a day to wear African wear.

The actor turned politician proposed the idea on social media whilst sharing a photo of himself with colleague actor, Fiifi Coleman, in African-print shirts. According to NDC MP aspirant, the move will create more jobs.

He wrote “To be honest, the Friday wear is not enough. We should add Monday to it. So twice a week we all should wear made in Ghana clothes. This will instantly boost local production(create jobs) and position Ghana as a fashion and textile hub in the sub region”

See the tweet below and tell us if you agree with John Dumelo or not.