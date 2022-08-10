Akuapem Poloo defends her decision to shun Christianity for Islam

The mother of one has not yet disclosed what has influenced her decision but responding to her critics, she shared a post on social media to say that "sometimes you just have to overlook somethings and focus on your life yeah".

In the post shared on her Instagram page, she continued that "let them think what they want you just do what you want just make sure what you do pleases ALLAH".

Announcing her conversion yesterday, the actress posted photos from her shahada declaration. The photos saw Poloo posing with some Islamic clergies. She captioned the post "Alhamdulillah full Muslim now 🙌🙌🙌 thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Cheif Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this".

The actress' post has since been attracting well wishes from her followers. "Welcome to Islam. Permit me to congratulate you at your premises together with my family and a few brothers and sisters from GMSA. That Ghana Muslim Student Association. I am looking forward to hearing from you soon," an Instagrammer @achebeofficial said.