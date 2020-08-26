The photo of King Sark and Akaupem Poloo with smiles in an all-white outfit caught wild attention online and the actress is saying that it makes the first time she has ever gone viral with positive news.

The two met at the baby christening ceremony for the twins of Donzy Chaka. Speaking about the widely circulated photo, Poloo said: "I am even speechless, for the 3 years that I was discovered this is the first time I have trended positively".

"I have been looking forward to meet Sarkodie but I always say that omg how with my brand because I know Sarkodie like doesn't negative vibes? He is a gentle simple man, business-minded and I don't even know," she said.

Akuapem Poloo and Sarkodie

According to Akuapem who has been known for employing negative means to seek attention online, Sarkodie ignoring how other A-list celebrities usually ignore her, has impacted her and she is now going to make sure she trends with only positive news.

Hear more from her in the video below.