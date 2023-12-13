Are you crazy; Blakk Rasta descends on Special Prosecutor over GH¢30 million vehicle

In his comments on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta described Kissi Agyebeng as extravagant, making expenditures without considering the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.

Pulse Ghana

Blakk Rasta addressed Agyebeng directly, saying, "You've been asked to come and fight corruption. We appreciate the work you are doing. You sent in a request for vehicles worth over GH¢30m, are you crazy? What's wrong with you? The nation is seriously in crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Background information revealed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) formally wrote to the Ministry of Finance in 2021 seeking clearance for the purchase of several vehicles.