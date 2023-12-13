ADVERTISEMENT
Are you crazy; Blakk Rasta descends on Special Prosecutor over GH¢30 million vehicle

Selorm Tali

Media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, has strongly criticized Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng following revelations that he requested a vehicle worth GH¢30 million in 2021.

Blakk Rasta expressed concern over the request, stating that it reflects poorly on Agyebeng's commitment to fighting corruption, especially during a time of national crisis.

In his comments on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta described Kissi Agyebeng as extravagant, making expenditures without considering the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians.

Blakk Rasta addressed Agyebeng directly, saying, "You've been asked to come and fight corruption. We appreciate the work you are doing. You sent in a request for vehicles worth over GH¢30m, are you crazy? What's wrong with you? The nation is seriously in crisis.”

Background information revealed that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) formally wrote to the Ministry of Finance in 2021 seeking clearance for the purchase of several vehicles.

The request included various types of armored and light-body vehicles, with a total cost of GH¢29,952,000. Blakk Rasta's criticism underscores the public's concern over the perceived extravagance amid the country's economic challenges.

