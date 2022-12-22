The popular comedian whose real name is Bright Okpocha made the announcement on Thursday afternoon via his Instagram accounts.
Basket Mouth announces divorce to wife of 12 years
Ace Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, also known as Basketmouth, has announced his separation from his wife, Elsie, on December 22, 2022, after the couple marked their 12th marriage anniversary.
Making the announcement, he wrote,
“For the first and the last time.”
“As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.”
” After much deliberation, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”
” As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care,love,guidance and support they need.”
He went on to further make a humble request for the netizens to respect their privacies as they navigate through these difficult times.
He has however disabled his comment section on Instagram
The two got married in 2010 and are the proud parents of Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha.
