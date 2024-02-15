Bawumia has betrayed Nana Addo, why can't he cancel E-Levy now? - Oboy Siki

"Why wait to remove these charges until you're president?" Oboy Siki questioned, pointing out the apparent contradiction in Dr. Bawumia's stance during his current tenure in government.

In an interview with Angel FM, as covered by GhanaWeb, Oboy Siki accused Dr. Bawumia of undermining his own leadership and President Akufo-Addo by promising to eliminate the levies. "He betrayed Akufo-Addo," Oboy Siki stated, referring to Dr. Bawumia's intentions as a direct contradiction to the policies approved under their administration.

"He was lying through his body language," Oboy Siki asserted, challenging the vice president's integrity and questioning his ability to fulfil such promises in the future.

Addressing Dr. Bawumia's portrayal of himself as playing a secondary role within the government, Oboy Siki dismissed it as nonsensical. "That driver-mate analogy does not make sense. This is somebody who lacks credibility," he argued, casting doubt on Dr Bawumia's explanations for his limited actions in his current capacity.

As Dr. Bawumia embarks on his presidential campaign, he faces intense scrutiny for his part in the nation's economic downturn. He is set to contest against former President John Dramani Mahama and other candidates in the upcoming elections.

In his landmark speech at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, Dr Bawumia, as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chosen candidate, compared his governmental role to that of a "driver’s mate," promising a new direction if granted the presidential mandate.