Oboy Siki highlighted that Dr Bawumia, in his role as vice president and head of Ghana's Economic Management Team (EMT), was instrumental in the implementation of the very levies he now pledges to remove. This, according to Oboy Siki, casts a shadow over the credibility of Dr. Bawumia's promises.
Bawumia has betrayed Nana Addo, why can't he cancel E-Levy now? - Oboy Siki
Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has expressed skepticism towards Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's commitment to abolish the E-Levy, betting tax, and VAT on electricity should he be elected as president.
"Why wait to remove these charges until you're president?" Oboy Siki questioned, pointing out the apparent contradiction in Dr. Bawumia's stance during his current tenure in government.
In an interview with Angel FM, as covered by GhanaWeb, Oboy Siki accused Dr. Bawumia of undermining his own leadership and President Akufo-Addo by promising to eliminate the levies. "He betrayed Akufo-Addo," Oboy Siki stated, referring to Dr. Bawumia's intentions as a direct contradiction to the policies approved under their administration.
"He was lying through his body language," Oboy Siki asserted, challenging the vice president's integrity and questioning his ability to fulfil such promises in the future.
Addressing Dr. Bawumia's portrayal of himself as playing a secondary role within the government, Oboy Siki dismissed it as nonsensical. "That driver-mate analogy does not make sense. This is somebody who lacks credibility," he argued, casting doubt on Dr Bawumia's explanations for his limited actions in his current capacity.
As Dr. Bawumia embarks on his presidential campaign, he faces intense scrutiny for his part in the nation's economic downturn. He is set to contest against former President John Dramani Mahama and other candidates in the upcoming elections.
In his landmark speech at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on February 7, 2024, Dr Bawumia, as the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chosen candidate, compared his governmental role to that of a "driver’s mate," promising a new direction if granted the presidential mandate.
"Judge me not by the current government's performance but by what I can achieve in the driver’s seat," Dr Bawumia appealed to the electorate, outlining his vision for Ghana's future.
