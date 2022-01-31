'I wonder how you guys survive' - BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

"Dear secret and public trolls, I wonder how you guys survive. Una dey try o," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

The mother of one has been backlashed on social media since her exit from the reality TV show.

Tega's nemesis began when she started what many described as an abominable relationship with fellow housemate, Boma.

After her exit from the show, she denied having a sexual relationship with the actor turned reality TV star in the house.