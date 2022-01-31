RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I wonder how you guys survive' - BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies

Tega has continued to be trolled on social media over her alleged intimate affair with Boma in Biggie's house.

Reality TV star Tega Dominic [Instagram/ItsTegaDominic]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic has mocked the bullies who have continued to troll her on social media.

The reality TV star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

"Dear secret and public trolls, I wonder how you guys survive. Una dey try o," she wrote.

BBNaija's Tega mocks online bullies Pulse Nigeria

The mother of one has been backlashed on social media since her exit from the reality TV show.

Tega's nemesis began when she started what many described as an abominable relationship with fellow housemate, Boma.

After her exit from the show, she denied having a sexual relationship with the actor turned reality TV star in the house.

The reality TV star has on several occasions appealed to fans of the show to forgive her actions while in the house.

